Holly Willoughby’s plunging princess dress divides Dancing on Ice fans

Holly Willoughby’s stunning dress left viewers awe-struck on Sunday’s Dancing on Ice launch, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Despite Dancing on Ice 2021’s exciting celebrity line-up and the show managing to air despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it was Holly Willoughby’s ballgown that viewers couldn’t help but talk about.

The 39-year-old host joined Philip Scholfield for the skating competition’s first live episode of the year, donning a pastel pink Dany Atrache dress and René Caovilla heels.

The look was paired with encrusted earrings by Berganza Jewellery, a sleek asymmetrical hairdo and soft makeup using this exact lipstick.

“Gosh it feels good to put a sequin on!” Willoughby said on Instagram, after praising the production team and the celebrities for their hard work on this year’s especially challenging series.

Dancing on Ice fans were quick to shower the presenter with compliments on her stylish ensemble.

“Holly’s dress and hair are giving off major Glinda from the Wizard of Oz vibes – she looks stunning!” one Twitter user posted.

Others celebrated her extravagant outfit during a time when there’s little motivation to get dolled up. “If presenting a glamorous ice-skating show on national television isn’t the occasion to dress to the nines, then what is?!” another fan Tweeted.

Unfortunately, not everyone was able to appreciate the This Morning presenter’s look.

Some viewers took to social media to criticise Willoughby’s plunging neckline, branding it inappropriate for a family TV show.

Willoughby fans were quick to squash these sexist remarks, with many taking to social media to defend the TV star.

‘She has a dress on, nothing revealing. Many guys on the TV show expose their chest, what’s the difference?” one wrote.

Another wrote, ‘ She shows a bit of cleavage and everyone jumps on the attack saying she’s wearing something ‘inappropriate’.”

Holly, who still hasn’t commented on the commotion, doesn’t seem too fussed about the backlash.

The hardworking host was back on-air presenting This Morning today, wearing yet another gorgeous dress.

We don’t know about you, but we just hope she keeps these knockout outfits coming over lockdown.