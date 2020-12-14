We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have confirmed their This Morning replacements.

The iconic presenting duo signed off the show on Friday ahead of their Christmas break, saying goodbye to viewers live from the studio for the last time in 2020.

Of course, the pair made sure to let fans know who would be filling in for them during their well-deserved break.

It’s their fellow long-time This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes who will be stepping in to take over the festive telly schedule.

But Phil and Holly lovers needn’t worry – there’s a special This Morning episode coming our way on Christmas Day!

“Eamonn and Ruth are with you from Monday, but we’ll see you on Christmas day,” Holly and Phil confirmed.

Ruth and Eamonn usually host This Morning on Fridays when Phil and Holly are off as well as school holidays and half terms.

However, a shock ITV shake up was made last month, with This Morning bosses scrapping Eamonn and Ruth’s Friday slot.

Instead, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will take to our screens ahead of the weekend, leaving Eamonn and Ruth’s chance to present to school holidays.

It was reported that the married couple were left rather upset by the decision, with a source revealing, “Eamonn is pretty furious and everyone feels for him and Ruth, they are well liked on the team, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made.”

The cast switch up was officially announced online earlier this month, with a statement reading, ‘We are pleased to announce that Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are set to join the This Morning family as regular hosts.

The dynamic duo will share hosting duties with Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Eamonn Holmes OBE and Ruth Langsford from January 2021.’

The choice to give Dermot and Alison the Friday slot was a divisive one, with some fans sad to see Ruth and Eamonn go.

‘Ruth and Eamon all the way,’ one wrote.

‘Sad loading Ruth & Eamon. Not the best move,’ added another.

Meanwhile, some are thrilled to see former Big Brother star Alison take centre stage on This Morning.

‘Alison ur a queen,’ one commenter penned.

‘Oh yay this is such amazing news 😊,’ agreed one more.