We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Normally for most children, the school days leading up to Christmas are filled with making Christmas cards, rehearsing for the nativity play and enjoying other festive treats. But this year, with schools potentially closing early for Christmas, things could look a little different.



The question about will schools close early for Christmas is on many parents’ minds after the announcement of the Christmas lockdown rules last week. Covid-19 cases found in schools before Christmas could force a whole class and their families at home into self-isolation before Christmas. Which could compromise plans to see elderly or vulnerable relatives over the festive period and prevent grandparents from seeing their grandchildren.

Local councils in Wales are reportedly considering the idea of closing schools early for Christmas, with options varying between shutting down the schools on December 11 or just ending the term a couple of days early.

The Welsh Government, headteachers and the Welsh Local Government Association are currently considering the proposition and whether to move all teaching online.

But that’s just in Wales, and if schools will close early for Christmas in other parts of the UK is a different matter. Here’s what we know so far…

Will schools close early for Christmas in England?

For the moment, it looks as though schools will not close early for Christmas in England.

This is because in one of his most recent public coronavirus briefings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that “on the whole” he would rather see young people in school before Christmas rather than at home and reliant on homeschooling.

Mr Johnson stated: “We want to keep pupils and young people in school as much as we possibly can. Where it’s possible to learn remotely, that can be a good thing and we’ve increased the supply of laptops. I think there’s around 200,000 laptops that we’ve supplied to schools.

“But on the whole, we want to see pupils and kids in school to get the benefit of learning. This is vital for social justice. We also want to see exams going ahead because it is very very important that young people should get the credentials and qualifications they need.”

The prime minister emphasised that “schools really are a priority”, so while the new three tier system in England might see certain businesses have to close, schools will be kept open.

For example, some schools in the region of Greater Manchester had considered closing early for Christmas because of coronavirus, but Focus Trust (who were leading the decision to close the schools early) have been forced to scrap these plans by the government.

The Department for Education asked the Focus Trust to review their decision and stressed the reason for schools staying open in the first place, saying that it “remains a national priority” to keep schools open until the end of term to “avoid further disruption to education.”

Will schools in Wales close early for Christmas?

The UCAC union in Wales is one of the organisations pushing for schools to close early. In a letter to the Welsh education minister, Kirsty Williams, the union said that there were “serious concerns” among its members “that pupils and students will continue to attend an education setting a week before Christmas Day.”

“If a pupil or student tested positive with Covid-19 during the last week of term, it would mean that the whole bubble would have to self-isolate, preventing them from joining their extended family for Christmas,” General Secretary Dilwyn Roberts-Young wrote, “The same could be true for the education workforce.

“In addition, Test, Trace and Protect could continue to contact school and colleges leaders on Christmas Day, which is totally unacceptable.”

Despite First Minister Mark Drakeford wanting schools to stay open until the last day of term, the final decision in Wales about whether to close schools early for Christmas and return to online learning will actually rest with the local councils.

Will schools close early in Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland have provided crystal clear guidance on whether schools will close early for Christmas and the answer is: absolutely not.

Education Minister Peter Weird cleared up any confusion around the issue as he said, “It is disappointing that despite my clear statement on 17 November that schools will not close early, there continues to be widespread rumours about this matter.

“I will once again stress that there are no plans to extend the Christmas holidays for schools. I believe this would only cause further disruption to children’s education and lead to an increase in levels of stress and anxiety.”

He went on to say that schools are a safe place for children to be during the pandemic. “I strongly believe that face to face teaching is the best form of education and our schools are the best place to provide this in a controlled and safe environment.”

“Indeed, large numbers of young people socialising out of school has the potential to create a major public health concern. My main priority is to guard children’s education, mental health and well-being.”

It comes as the devolved nations of the UK all agreed to loosen restrictions over the Christmas period in the same way, with all countries agreeing to allow people to mix with up to three other households indoors between December 23 and 27 this year.

Will schools in Scotland close early for Christmas?

In Scotland, a memo was leaked by the Daily Record suggesting that instead of closing schools early for Christmas, the government would extend the holiday and children would return to education later than planned.

The memo read, “The Scottish Government are exploring a national extension to Christmas holidays covering 18th December 2020 to 11th January 2021, either on the basis of schools remaining closed or the temporary introduction of remote learning.

“The Scottish Government officials have indicated that the objectives of an extension would be to ensure that school staff are not involved in contact tracing into the Christmas period.

“An extension would act as a break following the wider relaxation of restrictions over the Christmas period.”

This means that schools would break up as normal in Scotland on December 18. However, pupils would then return at the much later date of January 11. The idea was part of the government’s Education Recovery Group meeting last week but Health and Sport Secretary Jeane Freeman urged families not to “jump to conclusions” before a decision was made.

Video of the Week

Leading Scotland’s coronavirus briefing, she said, “It would be wrong to overly speculate or jump to conclusions simply because we are looking at different issues.

“But at the moment, the Deputy First Minister and his colleagues will be working through what they think is the best way for schools to enter the Christmas break and come out of the Christmas break, and that applies to colleges and universities as well.”