The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial has been ongoing since April in Fairfax, Virginia, with Johnny suing his ex wife for $50million over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, claiming that she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard did not name Depp in the 2018 article, however the Pirates of the Caribbean star claims that the piece was defamatory, costing him acting roles and work with brands.

The pair have both accused one another of being violent during their relationship but they each deny the claims.

A verdict on the Depp vs Heard trial has not been made and the court proceedings are expected to end at some point after May 27th, with the trial available to stream live as it happens. It is unknown when a verdict on the case will be announced, although it will be expected at some point after it is completed at the end of May, whenever a decision is made.

If you want to tune in to keep up to date on the proceedings, you’ll need to know how to stream the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial from where you are in the world.

How to stream the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial

You can stream the Depp vs Heard trial live from Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia via various YouTube broadcasts.

YouTube streams allowing the public to watch the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial for free include:

What time does the Depp vs Heard trial start today?

The trial is running from Monday to Thursday each week until it is scheduled to end on May 27th, from 9am to 5pm local time, in Virginia.

In UK British Summer Time, the daily trial streams start at 2pm and end at around 10pm.