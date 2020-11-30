I’m a Celebrity’s Hollie Arnold hits back at critics for MBE backlash

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hollie Arnold has insisted she won’t let cruel online comments get her down, after some social media users mocked her for introducing herself as ‘MBE’ on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The 26-year-old athlete used her full title when meeting her fellow campmates during this year’s series – and fans took to social media to share their amusement.

But, following her eviction from this year’s Welsh castle camp, Hollie defended herself, saying, ‘I don’t know why they got so riled up. I don’t like those comments but the real people know that I do not use MBE ever, ever! All I can say is I’m proud to have my MBE and it’s such an honour. I won’t let people like that get me down because that’s who I am!’

But one thing Hollie is upset about is the fact she didn’t get to participate in more trials before leaving the show.

She added, ‘I would have loved to have done more trials. Don’t get me wrong, the trials that I did I was so happy to do with the girls and obviously Shane and also the Castle Coin Challenge. But I would have loved to have gone out there so people could get to know me more and see my determination and see my personality come out a bit more.’

Video of the Week

Despite leaving earlier than she expected, Hollie also insisted that has no regrets about her time in camp and that she ‘absolutely loved every minute of it’.

Hollie also addressed claims of a fallout between ex-EastEnders actor Shane Richie and professional dancer AJ Pritchard.

She said, ‘I was in that castle 24 hours a day and all I can say is these guys love each other. If there is a tiny bit of tension, it’s normal.’