When does I'm A Celebrity 2021 start and where is it being filmed? Here's everything you need to know as ITV confirm the show won't be returning to the Aussie jungle this year.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 is back along with hosts Ant & Dec who are set to bring us all a dose of the action as a line up of brand new celebrities settle into camp this autumn.

For the second year running, the ITV celebrity reality show will see a UK location turned into a base for campers as viewers prepare to see some of their favourite celebrities undertake gruelling trials and action packed challenges to win food and treats, in the lead up to one of them emerging victorious.

Ahead of the series, you might be wondering when Does I’m A Celebrity 2021 start and where will it be filmed? Here’s what we know so far…

When does I’m A Celebrity 2021 start?

ITV has announced the return of I’m A celebrity 2021 but the exact start date is yet to be confirmed by bosses.

The show, produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, will be broadcast live every night, and judging by last year’s series it is expected to have a three-week run.

Ant and Dec have just announced that they’ve taken a social media break, as Ant McPartlin plans to marry his fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett, this month.

While the exact start date is still to be confirmed, last year’s series started on Sunday, 15th November so we could expect a similar start but last year celebrities were banned from an emotional reunion so hopefully, the Covid-19 restrictions being dropped will enable the return of their friends and family.

Celebrities will once more battle it out to win meal tokens for their camp but only if they successfully complete the bush tucker trials and face the public vote to eventually be crowned king or queen of the jungle.

Where is I’m A Celebrity 2021 being filmed?

ITV confirmed that the 21st series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will return to the historic Grade I listed house of Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

With the ongoing uncertainty around coronavirus with new strains continuing to emerge, I’m A Celeb’s usual trip to Australia is off the cards.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment commissioning, said, “We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there. I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”

Meanwhile, Richard Cowles, director of Unscripted at Lifted Entertainment added “With the continued uncertainty around Covid and international travel we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series. We’re excited to return to Gwrych Castle. The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said that its return to the castle would “really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost”.

He added, “I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2021 series…we are all very excited to be working with the team again.”

The castle recently saw the return of I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestants Vernon Kay and Jordan North as they welcomed Greg James to the castle for the BBC Radio 1 Summer Breakout.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up

While the official line-up for I’m A Celebrity 2021 hasn’t been announced yet, there’s certain stars who are rumoured to be packing their bags for three weeks in a chilly Welsh castle.

While we eagerly await the names of the celebrities confirmed to be going into the jungle, we can expect the usual 12 contestants to be announced in the run-up to the show airing.

Bookmakers Betway have released the names of 11 celebrities along with the odds of them going into the jungle this year.

Betway’s Chad Yeomans said, “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! filming looks set to remain at Gwrych Castle this year, and we have Countryfile presenter Matt Baker at 3/1 to test out his survival skills. Olympian Adam Peaty joins the presenter in the potential contestant’s list at 25/1, with Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing currently holding the shortest odds at 5/2.”

Jamie Laing 5/2

Tommy Fury 3/1

Matt Baker 3/1

Jack Whitehall 7//2

Jade Thirlwall 4/1

Tom Daley 6/1

Vicky McClure 8/1

Sam Thompson 8/1

Matty Lee 12/1

Piers Morgan 20/1

Adam Peaty 25/1

Could the Made in Chelsea current favourite Jamie Laing be getting his tastebuds used to eating weird foods? Well, he recently took part in a TikTok Watermelon and mustard taste test. You can watch how he got on in the video below…

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity 2020. The mum-of-three shares sons Buzz, seven, Buddy, five, and Max, two, with her McFly star husband Tom Fletcher.

Giovanna Fletcher admitted an ‘error of judgement’ recently when she received a huge backlash over the use of Furlough cash during the pandemic.

After winning I’m A Celeb 2020 it was reported that Giovanna was looking to enjoy the opportunities that winning the show provides but “on her own terms” as she prioritises her family.

And she spoke out to confirm that taking part in the show was a “career highlight”

She posted on Instagram, ‘I can categorically say that being part of @imacelebrity was a career highlight and I’m so grateful for the love that has been thrown my way in the last few weeks.’