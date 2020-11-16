We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former I'm A Celebrity star Sam Quek has announced she's pregnant.

The lovely news comes 11 months after Sam suffered a tragic miscarriage.

The hockey player – who starred in the 2016 series of the ITV show – announced she’s already six months along and is looking forward to meeting her and her husband Tom Mairs’ first child early next year.

Sharing a picture of she and Tom cradling her baby bump to Instagram, she wrote, ‘ I am delighted to (finally) announce that I am 6 months pregnant.



‘After a devastating miscarriage earlier this year, I kept the news very private. However I’m now in a place where I can talk about what happened in the hope my experience can help others. Xxxx.’

After a year of trying, Sam fell pregnant at the start of 2020, but just five weeks later suffered a devastating miscarriage.

Describing the heartbreaking moment, she told OK! magazine, “I didn’t want to speak to anyone. I had guilt and shame that it was my fault.

“I was looking back at everything I did during pregnancy and replaying every single minute. I put it all on me and my body. But I never said that to Tom at the time.”

Three months after losing their baby, they had a huge row – which ended with them agreeing to try again, and now they’re expecting their child in February.

Sam and Tom have bee together since 2013, after meeting at a bar in Liverpool. They married in 2018 at Chester Racecourse, even though Sam originally didn’t think marriage was for her before meeting Tom.

Video of the Week

She said: “I didn’t really believe in dream weddings and the idea of the one until I met Tom. I feel complete and warm inside.”

And Tom added that he knew Sam was the one for him very soon into their relationship.

He explained, “From six months in I knew I was going to marry Sam, after that it was just convincing her!”