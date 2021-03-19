We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is Katie Price pregnant? Katie has sparked speculation that she's expecting her sixth child after sharing a 'bump' picture.

Is Katie Price pregnant?

Katie Price fans are convinced she’s pregnant after the star shared a ‘bump’ pic and cryptic caption online.

Katie, 42, has taken to Instagram to gush about boyfriend Carl Woods but in doing so she’s got fans convinced that she’s expecting her sixth child.

In the two photos, Katie can be seen sitting in the passenger seat of a car with one hand placed on her stomach as she smiles and poses for the camera.

It’s the ‘bump’ pose and her caption convincing fans she and Carl, 31, are expecting their first child together.

The caption reads, ‘Happy and healthy. It’s the best feeling ever I thank @carljwoods for being part of me xx.’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) Carl replied, ‘My Dolly,’ while both friends and fans rushed to congratulate the couple. Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry wrote, ‘Congrats baby’ , and fans showed their excitement too. One wrote, ‘Eeeeek 👏I’m so happy for you all’ another put, ‘Omg saw it coming! Congratulations your an amazing mum. And you will be for this little bean too.’ But some fans were sceptical of the pregnancy hint and commented, ‘She might not even be pregnant I look like this after a cake. ibs problems.’ Another agreed adding, ‘She isn’t pregnant’ and a third chipped in, ‘What if she’s just had too much pasta?’ Katie, who is set to decide who will care for her son Harvey when she dies in a new BBC documentary, previously spoke of wanting to try for a baby with Carl. In a YouTube video shared last October, she revealed, “Basically, we do want a baby and we’re not being careful.” How many kids has Katie Price got?

Katie Price is a mum to five children. Her eldest son, Harvey was born in Brighton in May 2002. He is son of former footballer Dwight Yorke. Harvey has experienced health difficulties growing up as he was found to be blind, with septo-optic dysplasia, which makes optic nerve development unpredictable.

He was also diagnosed on the autistic spectrum and to has Prader-Willi syndrome which is a rare genetic condition that causes a wide range of physical symptoms, learning difficulties, and behavioural problems.

Katie went on to have two children with ex-husband Peter Andre – son Junior, 14 and daughter Princess, and she has a further two children, son Jett, seven, and daughter Bunny, six, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

What are Katie Price’s kids’ names?

Katie Price’s eldest son is called Harvey, 18. He has four younger siblings – Junior Savva Andreas Andre, Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre who are the children of Peter Andre.

Jett Riviera Hayler and Bunny Hayler are Katie’s youngest children from her relationship with Keiran Hayler.

Who is Katie Price’s boyfriend now?

Katie Price is currently dating Essex car dealer Carl Woods. The pair have been dating since June 2002 after they were set up by a mutual friend.

At the time a source told The Sun Online, “Katie wasn’t looking for love or a serious relationship but just weeks after meeting Carl, she fell head over heels for him. She’s surprised how fast they clicked.”

The former Love Island star has been supportive of Katie and her children throughout lockdown.

He was there to support her while her eldest son Harvey was ill, and has cared for Katie as she recovered from breaking both her ankles in a freak family holiday accident.

He spoke about her in an interview, saying, “I’ve known her since I was 15 – she just didn’t know it then. I had about six posters of her on my wall! But it’s funny because the reality is even better than the fantasy; Katie is a lot more ‘me’ than the old Jordan would have been.”

The pair have also recently sparked engagement rumours after Carl, 31, described Katie as ‘Mrs WOODS’ as they rocked matching hoodies.