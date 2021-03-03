We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price is expected to decide who will take care of son Harvey when she dies in new BBC documentary.

Katie Price is set to document who she wants to care for son Harvey when she dies as part of a new BBC documentary.

It comes after Katie prepares to send him to a residential college.

The mum-of-five has previously opened up about life with her son for BBC documentary Harvey and Me, which looked at their sweet bond as Harvey, 18, suffers from severe autism, a rare complex genetic condition called Prader-Willi syndrome, and is partially blind.

As a result, amid the ongoing world health pandemic, Katie has decided to make some very difficult decisions. Now the former glamour model, 42, wants to make a contingency plan for her son’s future should she die.

A source told The Sun, “Harvey and Me was so positively received that Katie and the BBC are keen to get the ball rolling on the follow-up. The first doc focused almost exclusively on Katie’s hunt for a residential college for Harvey, but this time they want to take in more aspects and challenges of parenting a child with autism.

“Katie hadn’t given much thought to what would happen to Harvey once she was no longer around. It seemed a long way off and something she could put to the back of her mind. But this past year has hammered home how unpredictable and fragile life can be, something she knows from her family’s health dramas. It’s spurred her into making some very difficult decisions.”

Harvey recently wrote a letter to thank NHS staff who gave him his Covid-19 vaccine.

But it doesn’t appear to be an easy decision, as Katie has only been dating boyfriend Carl Woods for nine months and her mother Amy, 66, who helped care for Harvey growing up, is terminally ill with a lung condition Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and therefore, cannot assist.

Meanwhile, Harvey’s father, Dwight Yorke, 49, demanded a paternity test when she fell pregnant and has not seen him since he was four-years-old.

Video of the Week

Katie, who is also mum to son Junior, 15, and lookalike daughter Princess, 13, with ex-husband Peter Andre, also has son Jett, seven, and daughter Bunny, six, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler but he once revealed he doesn’t want his children to follow Katie’s career.

The insider added, “It’s a topic that Katie and producers are keen to explore, as no doubt there are many parents like her who haven’t even considered how to ensure their children are looked after in the event the unthinkable happens.”