We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is Lorraine Kelly today and why isn’t she on her show? Fans are wondering after Good Morning Britain‘s Ranvir Singh appeared in place of Lorraine on her show today.

The Scottish TV presenter was notably missing from screens – despite normally hosting the show on weekdays – as she had been onscreen earlier this week.

As we look at what’s happened to Lorraine…

Where is Lorraine Kelly today?

Lorraine Kelly is missing from the Lorraine show after she was unexpectedly replaced by host Ranvir Singh on the ITV breakfast show.

The official Twitter account for Lorraine’s chat show promoted the presenter as hosting when it tweeted a preview of the show yesterday, it reads, “@reallorraine will be catching up with @dancingonice‘s @Liberty__Poole and as Valentine’s Day approaches, King of the castle @DannyBMiller and his fiancee Steph will be showing us some gift ideas! Watch from 9am on @itv, ITV Hub & @WeAreSTV.”

But as Ranvir took her seat on the show there was no mention of why Lorraine was absent.

And viewers have noticed. One fan tweeted, “Where is LK today?”

Why isn’t Lorraine Kelly on her show?

It’s not yet clear why Lorraine Kelly isn’t on her show today but it looks like the star could be feeling unwell or that something cropped up at the last minute as she was scheduled to be hosting the show after posts on the show’s socials advertised her work.

The TV presenter shared a snap from her interview with The Masked Singer’s traffic cone on her Instagram yesterday and also wished ITV colleague Holly Willoughby a Happy Birthday.

But just 24 hours later and Lorraine has been silent on social media.

Is Lorraine Kelly ill?

It is not known whether Lorraine Kelly is ill but her absence from today’s show is unexpected as bosses at Lorraine had billed her to be presenting today.

The Scottish TV presenter could have come down with a bug or have contracted Coronavirus or perhaps she had a little bit too much of a late-night if she was partying with Holly Willoughby for her birthday celebrations.

The Lorraine show airs weekdays from 9am to 10am.