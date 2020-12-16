We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Laura Whitmore has confirmed she is pregnant with her and Iain Stirling’s first child.

The TV and radio presenter shared the special news on social media today, penning a sweet caption alongside a photo of a onesie, with ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ written on the front.

Shutting down guesses from fans that she had been suffering from hangovers during her BBC Radio 5 Live shows and the filming of Celebrity Juice, Laura explained that she and Iain are set to become parents in a matter of months, ‘So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life.

‘A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly. However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021.

‘It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!

‘We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life ❤️,’ she went on.

The fantastic news follows reports that the Love Island presenter and voice-over star tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Dublin recently.

It’s thought that the couple, who have been dating since 2017, married in a Humanist wedding ceremony at Dublin’s City Hall in November.

Laura’s half-brother Adam and Iain’s sister Kirsten are thought to have acted as their witnesses to this intimate occasion.

According to The Sun, a source has revealed, “Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible.”

They added that although the circumstances are not “ideal”, “it was such a romantic day”.