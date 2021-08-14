We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

McFly's Harry Judd and his wife Izzy are expecting their third child after confirming their pregnancy news in May.





Izzy Judd has opened up about feeling “guilty” when she finds her pregnancy “tough” after struggling with fertility issues in the past.

The violinist previously shared her tough road to parenthood in her book Dare to Dream, which detailed the couple’s difficulties to conceive naturally before turning to IVF for help.

Izzy and Harry welcomed their daughter Lola, five, through IVF after the first round of therapy in 2014 resulted in a miscarriage, and Izzy fell pregnant naturally with their son Kit, three.

Izzy conceived her third child, a son, naturally also, but admits she is unable to relax until she gives birth.

Speaking of her pregnancy, the 37-year-old told MailOnline: “It’s felt tougher on my body this pregnancy.

“I always have concerns in the back of my mind. When you’ve gone through struggles you never take pregnancy for granted again – you’re never fully able to relax until the baby is here safely.”

Due to her trouble conceiving in the past, Izzy is understandably over the moon to be expecting again but is still hard on herself when she has a particularly bad day.

She added: “I’m so grateful to be pregnant but I have to be realistic and try not to feel guilty when I find things tough.

“I realised before that I’d not really had a chance to think about motherhood as I was so focused on feeling pregnant!”

Harry and Izzy Judd revealed in July that they are expecting their second son by sharing a sweet gender reveal video on Instagram.

In the clip, the couple’s two children Lola and Kit were looking at a sonogram picture in the family’s kitchen.

The tight-knit family then started dancing around their home, with Lola wearing a white T-shirt with “Big sis” spelled out in a pink floral pattern across the front. Her younger brother wore a matching T-shirt with the slogan “Big bro”.

The video ended with a sweet family photo of the four of them, with Izzy proudly holding up the small white baby grow that read “Lil Bro”.