Harry Judd and his wife Izzy revealed that they are expecting a baby boy in a recent homemade gender reveal clip.

The pair first revealed their pregnancy news in May, when Harry and Izzy shared a sweet video telling their two children, Lola, five, and Kit, three, that they are going to welcoming another sibling.

Ahead of their third child’s arrival later this year, the couple released another Instagram video that begins with Lola and Kit looking at a sonogram picture in the family’s kitchen.

The tight-knit family can be seen dancing around the family home together, with Lola wearing a white t-shirt with ‘Big sis’ spelled out in a pink floral pattern across the front. Her younger brother wears a matching T-shirt with the slogan ‘Big bro.’

Fans were amazed by Lola’s spectacular dance routine, which she performed in front of the camera with the help of her father, who lifted her into the air and spun her around in their kitchen.

Little Kit joined in the fun, strumming his lime green guitar against the wide glass doors that lead out to the back garden.

Mum-of-three Izzy took out her violin and began playing, while her daughter showed off a small baby grow with the words “Lil bro” on the front.

The video ended with a sweet family photo of the four of them, with Izzy proudly holding up the small white baby grow.

Harry was quick to comment on his wife’s post as he joked, “Lola still the only Mcfly baby girl ❤️”

The gender reveal comes after Izzy shared her tough road to parenthood in her book Dare to Dream, which detailed the couple’s difficulties to conceive naturally before turning to IVF for help.

When their first round of therapy resulted in a miscarriage in 2014, the couple were distraught, but they went on to have their daughter Lola and son Kit soon after.