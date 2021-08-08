We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

I'm a Celebrity star Jake Quickenden announced his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Church on Saturday.





Jake Quickenden shared his happy news on Instagram, posting a sweet photo of the couple exchanging a kiss after he popped the question during a family trip to Rhodes, Greece.

Captioning the loved-up snap, Jake – who welcomed son Leo with Sophie in February. She is also mum to son Freddie from a previous relationship – wrote: “She said yes!

“The love of my life the mother to my beautiful Leo and Freddie, I love you so much… this isn’t a drill it’s actually happening.”

Sophie shared the same photo, which saw her also flashing her dazzling diamond ring, and captioned it: ” ‘I said YES to the love of my life & my future husband.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better step dad for Freddie & father for baby Leo. Thank you for making this holiday so special! I love you forever.”

It was only a few months ago that Jake hinted at a proposal, telling Entertainment Daily: “We’re not engaged yet. I’ll just leave it at that. Very soon. Very soon. I’ll get down on one knee very soon.”

He added: “Obviously it’s on the cards. Usually, people are married then they have kids but we’ve done it the other way round.”

The X-Factor star took to social media earlier this year to announce the wonderful news that he and Sophie had welcomed baby Leo.

“ITS A BOY ….. meet Leo Oliver Quickenden,” Jake told his followers.

Penning a heartfelt caption following the birth of his son, Jake added: “I am so overwhelmed right now, but first I want to say Sophie you’re amazing and watching you during all this made me love you even more.

“I already know you’re an amazing mum and cannot wait to raise this beautiful little baby with you!!

“I also have such a mixture of feelings, I’m so so happy but also feel a little sadness my dad and brother are not around to meet my baby!!”