Jake Quickenden has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Sophie Church

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jake Quickenden has confirmed the birth of his first child.

The X-Factor star took to social media to announce the wonderful news that he and Sophie have become parents to a baby boy.

Jake and Sophie told the world that they were expecting a baby back in September.

Sharing the special news with his followers, Jake uploaded various snaps of his newborn and revealed that they opted for some popular baby names for the little one.

‘ITS A BOY 💙….. meet Leo Oliver Quickenden,’ Jake told his followers.

Penning a heartfelt caption following the birth of his son, Jake wrote, ‘I am so overwhelmed right now, but first I want to say Sophie you’re amazing and watching you during all this made me love you even more, I already know you’re an amazing mum and cannot wait to raise this beautiful little baby with you!!

‘I also have such a mixture of feelings, I’m so so happy but also feel a little sadness my dad and brother are not around to meet my baby!!’

Sophie is already mother to a six-year-old son named Freddie and Jake shared a lovely photo of the moment he met his new little brother.

Sharing details of his special relationship with Freddie, Jake wrote, ‘Fred came back from his dads to meet his little brother, he was so beautiful with him it was so lovely to see!

‘Fred’s my little best mate, I won’t treat these two any differently, Fred’s already got a great dad but I would hate him ever feeing left out so gonna try and include him with everything baby wise, even though after like 10 mins he just went and played Fortnite 😂!! The boys 💙!!’

Jake previously opened up about being in Freddie’s life and his wonderful bond with him.

Video of the Week

“Freddie is a little legend. He’s like my best mate. I met him when he was four, but I don’t say that I’m his dad because I’m not and he’s already got a really great dad. He’s got me used to being around kids and it will be so nice to have my own child, too,” he told Hello! magazine when Sophie was pregnant.