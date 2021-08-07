We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton celebrated some big news on Friday with his fiancée Alizée Thevenet.





James Middleton announced that the couple have purchased their very first home together – a £1.45million farmhouse in Bucklebury.

Taking to his Instagram to share the happy news, James revealed glimpses inside the home, which features low ceilings, dark rustic beams, leaded windows, and a brick fireplace.

Captioning the photos, James wrote: “I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life

“It’s been a hectic few months moving in to our new home & we couldn’t be happier. We are settling into our life in the country & the dogs ️ their new home.”

Fans of the couple sent congratulatory messages, with one commenting: “All the best and congratulations on your new home! May it be filled with love and happiness all the time!”

Another said: “That’s wonderful news! Enjoy yourselves, lovely people!”

James Middleton and Alizée moved into the four-bedroom Grade II listed period property from their home in West London, where they have lived for the last two years.

During the height of the pandemic though, the couple were staying with James’ parents Carole and Michael Middleton at their £4.7million Georgian manor house in West Berkshire.

James revealed back in March that he and Alizée were moving to the countryside ahead of their wedding, which has been postponed twice due to Covid-19.

Writing in The Telegraph, he said: “We are counting down the days until we get the keys to our new home and can be reunited with our belongings, which have been in storage for almost a year now.

“We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs.”