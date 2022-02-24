Jennifer Lawrence ‘gives birth to first child’ with husband Cooke Maroney

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly given birth, welcoming her first child into the world with her husband Cooke Maroney.

The Hunger Games star is said to have become a mother after giving birth in LA, TMZ reports.

Jennifer has not yet confirmed the news officially and it’s unknown if the baby is a boy or a girl and exactly when they were born.

The reports of the happy news come five months after the Oscar winner and her art dealer husband confirmed that they were set to become parents.

Jennifer sparked rumours that she was a mum-to-be when she was photographed in New York City with a blossoming baby bump.

She and Cooke later shared that the speculation was true, with a representative telling the world that she was expecting via PEOPLE.

Jennifer, who does not have an Instagram account, was first linked to Cooke back in 2018 after they were introduced by mutual friends and the pair were engaged by February 2019.

Jen and Cooke married in 2019 in Rhode Island, with the Silver Linings Playbook actress dubbing him the “best person I’ve ever met in my whole life” when asked about accepting his proposal.

“It was a very, very easy decision. He really is, and he gets better,” she added during the chat with Entertainment Tonight,

Anticipating how she would handle motherhood at the end of last year, Jennifer highlighted that she plans to make privacy a key part of her child’s life.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work,” she told Vanity Fair.