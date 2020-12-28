Jenson Button and fiancée Brittny Ward welcome baby daughter

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jenson Button and Brittny Ward have welcomed their second child.

Former Formula One driver Jenson Button and his fiancée Brittny Ward shared the first heartwarming pictures of their new baby this weekend. The couple, who have been engaged since 2018, already have a son Hendrix.

Brittny reportedly revealed her second pregnancy back in June and has now shared the exciting news that they now have a new family member.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the proud mum shared an adorable picture of herself with her new baby daughter in her arms, along with a caption that revealed their baby’s beautiful name.

‘Welcome to the world Lenny Monrow Button. Mummy and Daddy are completely in love 🥰 She has dimples just like her big brother 😊’

And she wasn’t alone as proud father Jenson also posted a similar message. Accompanying an equally adorable photograph of their baby girl, he wrote: ‘Welcome Lenny Monrow Button 😍 Mummy & Daddy are besotted already. She has the cutest little dimples like her big brother Hendrix 😊 Britt is doing amazing and recovering well.’

The couple’s thousands of followers were quick to offer their congratulations and wish the family well.

How long have Jenson Button and Brittny Ward been together?

The happy couple are thought to have started dating in 2016 and became engaged in 2018. The couple already share a son Hendrix, born in 2019.

According to the Daily Mail, it was the surprise arrival of their first child which led Jenson and Brittny to postpone their wedding. Now it seems the effects of the ongoing pandemic have once again pushed the date of their magical day back.

Jenson and Brittny’s wedding will now take place in 2021, according to a stunning photograph posted back in May.

Sharing the date with her Instagram followers, Brittny wrote: ‘I cannot wait to marry this guy… finally! First an unexpected but such a blessing baby button and then corona virus 😂 2021 I’ll become Mrs. Button officially’.

Now when Jenson and Brittny’s big day finally arrives next year, they will be able to share this joyful occasion with their two adorable children.

Congratulations to the new parents!