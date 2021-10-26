Jeremy Kyle marries partner Vicky Burton after six wedding cancellations

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jeremy Kyle has married his fiancee Vicky Burton after being forced to reschedule their wedding six times.

The former TV presenter, best known for ITV’s The Jeremy Kyle Show, tied the knot at Saints Church in Windsor in a secret ceremony attended by their close friends and family.

The newlyweds were spotted sharing a kiss before joining their loved ones for photos outside the stunning venue.

Jeremy, 56, confirmed his engagement to Vicky, who formerly worked as his family’s nanny, in 2018, two years after he split from his wife of 13 years, Carla Germaine.

Jeremy previously praised his third wife for being his “rock” during his battle with anxiety which came after his show was axed due a participant’s tragic suicide.

Sharing his joy on the big day, Jeremy revealed that it had been pushed back many times due to lockdown wedding rules.

Speaking to The Sun, he said, “Thankfully, at what is our sixth attempt after all the Covid cancellations and postponements, we got to enjoy the big day we’d both longed for.

“Vick’s been my rock in my darkest times. So to see her today, having such fun enjoying the wedding of her dreams, was perfect,” he added.

Jeremy has four children from two previous marriages and revealed he was expecting his first child with Vicky back in 2019, welcoming a son with her in February 2020.

After his show was cancelled Jeremy revealed that he suffered with depression symptoms and had to take anxiety pills, struggling to even leave the house before reaching out for help.

“I was completely devastated at first and then I became completely demotivated. Every ounce of energy seemed to have gone and I just couldn’t bring myself to leave the house or even open the curtains,” he said earlier this year.

“After Vick encouraged me I eventually did go to the doctor because of how low I was feeling — and I’ve never done that in my life. But it was the only way I could get myself through.”