We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pregnant actress Jessie Cave has been hospitalised with ongoing Covid-19 symptoms after catching the virus last month.

The Harry Potter star who famously played Lavender Brown in the iconic movie franchise took to social media to share details of her health scare . She explained in her caption that her Covid symptoms had “hit her like a tonne of bricks”.

Jessie asked her fans, “Anyone else had Covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?”

Jessie, who is now expecting her fourth baby with comedian Alfie Brown, has three children, seven-year-old son Donnie, four-year-old daughter Margot, and son Tenn, who she gave birth to in October of 2020.

The couple named their youngest son Abraham “Bam” Benjamin at first, but soon after announced that he had been renamed Tenn.

Tenn was three months old when he tested positive for the virus last January. He was admitted to the hospital and treated before being returned to his family.

Jessie explained that the strain her son was suffering from is extremely severe and contagious, advising her fans to remain cautious in the coming weeks.

At the time Jessie said, “Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth.”

While her son has fully recovered, Jessie had taken the opportunity to express her gratitude to the physicians and staff at Chelsea & Westminster NHS Hospital.

“Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73… please wish baby a speedy recovery,” she penned.