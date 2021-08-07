We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon are preparing for the arrival of their first daughter – and the name suggestions have already come flooding in from the couple's sons.





Joe Swash revealed that his children are excitedly awaiting the birth of their baby sister and want to be the ones to pick her moniker.

Joe and Stacey are already parents to son Rex, and Stacey’s two children Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from a previous relationship. Joe also shares son Harry, 14, with his former partner.

The TV star admitted that their kids are “ultra-excited” about the impending arrival and have been trying to help the couple come up with the perfect name.

“They’re all excited. It’s exciting whether it was a boy or girl. I think the idea of having another baby is exciting to them,” the 39-year-old told The Mirror.

“They’re ultra-excited to have a little sister. They keep trying to help us and give us name options and stuff like that. They’re definitely getting excited about it.”

While he didn’t divulge what those suggestions were, Joe admitted that he and Stacey have yet to decide on the perfect name for their first daughter.

Joe Swash: “I think we’ll wait until we see her before we name her.”

Stacey confirmed that she was pregnant with her fourth child back in June, and on Friday she enjoyed her final stint on Loose Women before heading off on maternity leave until the New Year.

The former X-Factor contestant was joined by Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson for a baby shower for her final show.

Wearing a tiara, Stacey was presented with a series of sweet gifts, including a bouquet of stunning flowers and a baby-grow featuring the Loose Women logo. She was even treated to one of her recent pregnancy cravings – raw cauliflower with mayonnaise, mango chutney and curry powder.

Posting on her Instagram Stories this week, Stacey revealed that Friday’s show would be her last, writing: “It’s my last day of Loose Women today before I stop for maternity.

“I decided to stop earlier this time than with Rex because the last time I had my last show I gave birth the next day and must say I wasn’t ready at all.”