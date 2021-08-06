Stacey Solomon leaves Loose Women ahead of daughter’s birth

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon has made her final Loose Women appearance this week before going on maternity leave ahead of welcoming her fourth child.

ITV daytime star Stacey Solomon has delighted audiences ever since she joined Loose Women back in 2016. Having risen to fame on X-Factor for her sensational singing skills, Stacey’s warmth and humour have also made her a beloved panellist. Though sadly for fans, today marked the last time they will see the star on screen for several months. Stacey has now filmed her final show before going on maternity leave for the birth of her and her fiancé Joe Swash’s daughter.

The presenter confirmed that she was pregnant with her fourth child back in June. She is already a proud mum to her three sons, Zach (13) and Leighton (9) from previous relationships and Rex (2) with Joe.

Posting on her Instagram Stories this week, Stacey revealed that Friday’s show would be her last before maternity leave, writing, ‘It’s my last day of Loose Women today before I stop for maternity.

‘I decided to stop earlier this time than with Rex because the last time I had my last show I gave birth the next day and must say I wasn’t ready at all.’

Having given birth earlier than expected, Stacey was reportedly unable to attend the baby shower her Loose Women colleagues had planned for her. However, she did get to enjoy a wonderful Loose Women send-off this time.

The former X-Factor contestant was joined by Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson for her final show.

Wearing a tiara, Stacey was presented with a series of sweet gifts, including a bouquet of stunning flowers and a baby-grow featuring the Loose Women logo. She was even treated to one of her recent pregnancy cravings – raw cauliflower with mayonnaise, mango chutney and curry powder.

During the beautiful baby shower, Linda asked Stacey about her plans for returning after maternity leave. It was then that the ITV panellist made a rather surprising revelation, sharing, “I’ll probably come back after Christmas, I reckon”, before adding that she’d “never had a proper maternity leave” before.

So it seems it could sadly be quite some time before we see the popular presenter back on our screens. Though fans will no doubt also be looking forward to her daughter’s arrival as her due date draws nearer.

This comes after Stacey previously revealed her delight at the prospect of bringing a little girl into their happy family. Taking to Instagram, she posted a sweet snap of her and Joe, surrounded by pastel pink balloons as they beamed at the camera.

‘Baby girl. I can not believe I’m writing this… We are growing a little baby girl‘, she wrote in her heartfelt caption.

‘To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and your little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side.

‘I honestly have no words… Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one… We love you so so much already darling girl’, the proud mum declared.