Joss Stone has announced she's given birth to a baby daughter with boyfriend Cody DaLuz.

The singer-songwriter decided to do the big reveal during her Cooking With Joss Facebook segment in which she introduced, “Welcome to cooking with Joss. I have a very special little bun I’ve been making for about nine months. It’s cooked, it’s ready! Here’s one we made earlier…”

She asks her boyfriend to “Bring her” and as he comes into view of the camera with their baby girl in his arms, Joss gushed with pure joy, “She’s so sweet. This is Violet Melissa DaLuz. Isn’t she so sweet.”

Joss, who was wearing a matching leaf print dress to the hat and shawl that baby Violet was wrapped in, revealed she had just been fed before pointing out Violet was “eating her hands” because that’s “just her little vibe.”

But it wasn’t an easy birth, Joss explained, ‘She’s was breach so she had to have a C-section which was delightful.’

Before adjusting the camera to get a better view of all three of them. Joss introduced, “Here’s Cody. Cody’s a bit tired,” to which he admitted.

Joss praised him, “He’s been amazing,” she said and agreed with Cody that their newborn baby girl was “totally worth it”.

Joss went on to describe the birth, she told fans, “They had to take her out the sunroof. It was quick. We didn’t know she was a girl until that moment.”

But Cody pointed out he called it, that he said it was going to be a girl from the baby scan.

He said, “I called it from the first ultrasound, we had a feeling. She is three days old. She’s the prettiest thing in the world. She’s my perfect girl. I have the two most beautiful girls in the entire world.”

And fans have been flooding the page with their congratulations. One wrote, ‘I adore this, the best piece of social media I’ve seen in a while. Love and light to the little one.’ And another fan put, ‘Omg you both radiate happiness! Lovely family, enjoy this wonderful time together.’

