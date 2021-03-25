We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Judge Rinder is offering a cash reward to catch the culprits after he was mugged in the street

Judge Robert Rinder has offered a cash reward to anyone who can catch the culprits after he was mugged in the street.

The real-life turned TV judge was left ‘in shock’ after he was robbed of his mobile phone in the street of Finchley Road and Canfield Gardens in North London by ‘three boys in balaclavas’.

Recalling the incident, he claimed his phone was ‘grabbed out of my hands by three boys wearing balaclavas’ while he was out in London on Wednesday night.

Now Judge Rinder has appealed to the public for help in bringing the culprits to justice. In a tweet, he offered a financial reward to anyone who could provide information that would help.

His tweet read, ‘I’ve just had my phone grabbed out my hands by 3 boys wearing balaclavas on bikes (Finchley Road & Canfield gardens). They laughed as I shouted to drop it.

‘I’m in shock but am insured & privileged. Others are less lucky. Help me find these people & stop them (financial reward).’

But some users hit back at Judge Rinder for using the term ‘privileged’ to describe himself and pointed out the social inequality in society.

Singer Beverley Knight spoke up in support of Judge Rinder, but pointed out she doesn’t care about privilege. She tweeted, ‘I am so sorry Robert. I don’t care about privilege, nothing about what happened to you is ok. No one, absolutely no one likes a teefing little rass.’ (sic).

In response, Judge Rinder, who admits his phone is a “lifeline” as the roadmap out of lockdown nears, further clarified his use of the term ‘privileged’ when he tweeted a reply to her, it read, ‘Hear that. The ‘privilege’ is knowing that I can sort this out and get it replaced. As you know, our phones are lifelines to friends & family (especially in lockdown). For thousands of other victims, this means being cut off or losing a fortune. Thanks for your love.’

And Beverley responded, ‘You are right of course, and I appreciate what you say. I just cannot abide by a thief. I hope you are able to sort a replacement soon. Xx’

This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh wrote, ‘Oh no!! Hope you’re ok love!! x’ when he heard the news.

The London Met Police told Metro.co.uk in a statement, ‘Police are investigating after receiving a report of a theft at approximately 20.40 hrs on Wednesday, 24 March on Finchley Road. Three males dressed in black approached the victim and took his mobile phone. Enquiries are on-going. No arrests at this early stage.’