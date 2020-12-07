Kate Garraway reflects on the ‘missed moments’ of 2020 as husband Derek Draper battles coronavirus

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March 30, when he tested positive for coronavirus, and is in an induced coma.

And, speaking on today’s Good Morning Britain, Kate reflected on 2020 and all the “missed moments” she and her family have experienced over the year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ‘There have been so many missed moments haven’t there? The first one was not having our chocolate Easter egg hunt that my mum organises every year.

“Then there was my birthday and then Billy’s birthday and Derek’s birthday… all those moments. Trying to make the most of them over Zoom and FaceTime.

“My two god-daughters have both had babies and I have missed the first birthday , I have missed the Christening, I just haven’t seen them because I haven’t been able to. I think I shall treasure all that when we start to get it back.”

Kate went on to speak about her children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, who have been forced to miss out on some special occasions this year too, with their dad in hospital.

She continued: “Billy also missed all of his end-of-term Year 6 events, along with others in Year 6, which are special because they mark the leaving of primary school and going to secondary school.

“It was such a shame not to be able to say goodbye properly or share those final moments with his schoolteachers and friends.

“But so many people are missing out on such treasured moments, it really does break your heart thinking about it.”

Kate and her Good Morning Britain co-host Ben Shephard were talking about the ITV show’s virtual 1 Million Minutes Awards ceremony, that they’ll be hosting soon, as part of ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign, which is aiming to end loneliness.

And Kate spoke of how her friend and colleague Ben has been there for her throughout the year, whenever she needed to speak to him about her struggles.

She said: “He has been at the end of the phone and trying to do everything that he can to help.

“To be serious for a minute, it has been a huge pressure on him. Working alongside somebody that you care for and you are worried about, plus also trying to do the job, it’s a huge thing and I am very grateful that he has been there and I am aware how tough it’s been for him… He has been amazing, you will make me cry now.”