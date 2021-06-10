We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway's family holiday has been thrown into chaos by an unexpected hospital dash after husband Derek Draper was too ill to join them.

Kate Garraway’s family holiday was thrown into chaos when he mum had to be taken to hospital after sustaining an injury on the way to the beach.

The Good Morning Britain host had been enjoying a much-needed holiday with her family in Cornwall when the tragic incident happened.

Kate, who had taken daughter Darcey, 15, and son Billy, 11 away for the spring bank half-term holidays and left husband Derek Draper at home with his family looking after him because he was too poorly to join them for the trip, faced another medical drama.

Recalling the hospital dash, Kate Garraway told fans how her beloved mum had broken her foot and twisted her ankle during a nasty fall. She shared a snap of them at the hospital and captioned it, ‘Just when you thought (hoped!) I hadn’t had a new reason to thank the #nhs recently cue an unfortunate tumble from my mum on the way to the beach & and a broken foot and twisted ankle.’

She added, “Thanks to the typically wonderful #nhs team at #bodmin hospital and particularly wonderful Ruth we managed to get her booted and safely home for further treatment. You were all so kind – thank you so much.’

Kate recently shared the bittersweet news that she had been able to spend time with her brother and meet her nieces and nephews for the first time during the trip, which she described as making ‘special memories’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP8G-4cMgQM/

Meanwhile, her husband Derek Draper continued his health journey at home following his year-long battle with Covid. To enable Kate to go away with her parents and children, she invited Derek’s family to spend a week at home with him.

aside from the unexpected Kate Garraway hospital dash, the holiday had also only been made possible after Peugeot lent her a car to use after her family car was stolen last year. Kate continued, ‘And thanks to @peugeotuk (again) for lending us a car with enough room for her to keep her leg stretched out for the whole journey (although it did mean my Dad was relegated for the first time ever to the back seat, where he really enjoyed defining the expression “back seat driver”!!! )

Friends and fans have rallied around with their messages of support following the Kate Garraway hospital dash. Fellow GMB host Charlotte Hawkins wrote, ‘Oh no, your poor mum! Sending love xx’

Video of the Week

One fan wrote, ‘Gosh you’ve been through so much! Sending love and get well wishes to your lovely mum and positive continued healing vibes to derek xx’ another put, ‘Oh no not something else to test you . Wish her and you well xx’ and a third added, ‘Poor mummy, just what you didn’t need,, hope she has plenty of rest x’