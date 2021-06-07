We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has reflected on her bittersweet holiday with her children after leaving her husband Derek at home with his family.

Kate Garraway has revealed the heartbreaking step she’s taken in order to spend a week on holiday with her children while her husband Derek Draper continued his health battle at home.

The Good Morning Britain presenter enjoyed a family holiday with her two children Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11, in Cornwall for the half-term holidays but it was a bittersweet time.

Kate, who has been caring for Derek at home, following his year-long battle with Covid, revealed the steps she took to ensure he was looked after, enabling her to take her children away for a much-needed family break.

While Kate was away with her parents and children, she invited Derek’s family to spend a week at home with him.

Kate, uploaded a video clip of the family taking part in a football match and captioned it, ‘#paradise Thanks to the wonderful mum dad & sisters draper for coming down to be with Derek (with nurses too of course) so I could take my mum dad, Darcey & Billy to Cornwall.’

And with lockdown restrictions lifting it meant that Kate and her children could spend quality time with her brother for the first time since Christmas 2019 – including meeting new babies of the family.

Kate, who had been unable to get around after her family car was stolen last year, was helped by car firm Peugeot who loaned her a car to use for the memorable trip.

Kate Garraway continued, ‘And thanks so so much to @peugeotuk for lending us a car to get us there! We got to see my brother aunts uncles cousins & new baby cousins! None of us have been able to get to see each other since Xmas 2019. So much love & v emotional – not that it made our annual football match any less competitive!!! Hope you have all had a great #halfterm xxx #specialmemories’

Susanna Reid, who also enjoyed a half-term break away from the ITV morning show, wrote, “So wonderful.”

And fans have sent their warm wishes. One wrote, ‘Bless you kate you deserve a break I hope that you really had a fantastic break with your family you are an inspiration to us all ❤️xx.’ Another put, ‘Absolutely wonderful Kate, precious moments ❤’ and a third added, ‘You deserve the best Kate 🥰 enjoy your time with your family and sending hugs to Derek and all your families.’

It can’t have been easy for Kate who revealed last month that Derek can’t move in a heartbreaking Covid update.