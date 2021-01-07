We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has revealed the heartbreaking change she noticed in her husband Derek when she visited him in hospital over Christmas.

TV presenter Kate has been tirelessly juggling work with looking after her children Darcey, 14 and son Billy, 11, as husband Derek continues to battle Covid-19 in hospital.

And on her return to work at Good Morning Britain for the first time in 2021, Kate updated viewers and co-host Ben Shephard on her husband’s condition after the family visited him in hospital over the festive period.

Speaking about the visit, which was the first time her children has seen their father since March, she said, “Well it was tough, wasn’t it. It was tough for everybody.” She continued, “There was a lovely moment which we did have…we did over the period get to see Derek, and the children did so the was amazing.

“Of course, it was very heightened with emotion, because he’s very changed.”

Derek was admitted to hospital late March last year and is still recovering after contracting coronavirus which left him in a medically-induced coma.

“All the routines that we would normally do, it was one of those moments where it was so wonderful, but then it also amplified how sad everything was, does that make sense?“, Kate said.

Ben added, “And how different it suddenly is.”

“And how different it is yeah“, Kate agreed. “But it was still fantastic and very grateful to have had that opportunity.”

READ MORE: Kate Garraway gets emotional as she thanks Ben Shephard for help during husband Derek Draper’s gruelling Covid battle

Video of the Week

But as tougher lockdown restrictions came into effect this week, as England was placed in a third national lockdown, Kate said it has impacted her ability to visit Derek.

She explained, “Yeah, we’re into lockdown, no visits at all, which I hope doesn’t continue for the whole of lockdown because I think that will be very impactful.”