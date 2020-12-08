We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway gets emotional as she publicly thanked fellow GMB host Ben Shephard for his support during husband Derek’s battle with Covid-19.

The TV presenter has been friends with the Tipping Point host for 20 years but since Kate’s stint in I’m A Celebrity and most recently, her husband Derek’s gruelling battle with Coronavirus, Ben has been lending more support.

Kate told ITV viewers, “Annie [Ben’s wife] did come round with a food parcel the other day and it was really delicious. Darcey is like, ‘when is Annie coming again?'”

But a modest Ben, played down his generous role, he explained, “It was a pre-emptive strike because we wanted to make sure that if we do go over there the larder cannot be bare.” And added that he would be round in a flash on Christmas day if regulations allow it, revealing, “I have got some roast potatoes and pigs in blanket ready to go…”

And Kate is blown away by the way he has stepped up his support to her and her family. She couldn’t hold back her emotions as she told viewers, “It’s been phenomenal. For 20 years, Ben has had to do so much for me. In the run up to the jungle, he lived every moment of that with me.”

She went on to explain how Ben and his wife had supported her, as she tried to juggle her personal life, with work and looking after her two children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, while husband Derek has been in hospital fighting Covid since March.

She said, “But this year has been another level. He has been at the end of the phone and trying to do everything that he can to help. To be serious for a minute, it has been a huge pressure on him. Working alongside somebody that you care for and you are worried about, plus also trying to do the job, it’s a huge thing and I am very grateful that he has been there and I am aware how tough it’s been for him…

She sweetly added, “He has been amazing, you will make me cry now.”

You’re making us all teary-eyed Ben!