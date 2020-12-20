Kate Garraway reveals heartbreaking reality of Christmas without Derek

Trending:

Georgia Farquharson
    • Kate Garraway hopes to “form a bubble” with her husband, Derek Draper, in hospital if she is to be in with a chance of seeing him on Christmas Day.

    Kate, 53, is among those hit with new Tier 4 restrictions being imposed in areas of the country – forcing Christmas to be cancelled for many.

    And, with her husband seriously ill in hospital – where he has been since April after falling ill with covid – Kate has given a heartbreaking update about what the new restrictions could mean for her this Christmas.

    The GMB star – who shares two children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, with Derek – said the restrictions were “not quite clear” with where it left her being able to see her husband over Christmas.

    Her admission came after a fan replied to Kate’s co-host, Charlotte Hawkins’ post which said: “Just when we thought this year couldn’t get any worse…. #christmasiscancelled”.

    Feeling particularly sorry for Kate and her two children, the fan said, “I truly hope in all of this @kategarraway & her children gets to form a bubble and to see Derek. It’s hard for all of us, but harder for her as her situation is unique.”
    Kate went on to reply, saying, “I hope so too Fatimah – not quite clear at the moment but thank you for thinking of me and the others in the same situation xxx.”
    While it has been a devastating year for Kate, amid her husband’s heartbreaking battle with coronavirus and his “worrying setbacks,” the TV star said she feels “lucky” that Derek is still here, despite the missed moments of 2020.

    Kate made a speech after accepting the Inspiration of the Year award at the virtual Hello! Star Women Awards and said, “If you’ve lost someone due to COVID or lost someone for whatever reason, I think Christmas is very tough.

    “So I’m lucky that Derek is still with us and we still have hope for next year but it is hard to know how to plan because we have very specific traditions.”

    Prior to the new restrictions coming into place, Kate and the kids had already planned to make new traditions this year.

    She explained, “We’d always go to Derek’s parents’ on Christmas Eve and we’d go to church. I don’t think any of that’s possible because we need to stay close to Derek in the hospital.

    “So I’ve been talking to the children about forming new traditions and I think we’re going to have a Christmas season, so we’ve already watched Nativity. Key moment.”