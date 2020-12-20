Kate Garraway reveals heartbreaking reality of Christmas without Derek

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway hopes to “form a bubble” with her husband, Derek Draper, in hospital if she is to be in with a chance of seeing him on Christmas Day.

Kate, 53, is among those hit with new Tier 4 restrictions being imposed in areas of the country – forcing Christmas to be cancelled for many.

And, with her husband seriously ill in hospital – where he has been since April after falling ill with covid – Kate has given a heartbreaking update about what the new restrictions could mean for her this Christmas.

The GMB star – who shares two children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, with Derek – said the restrictions were “not quite clear” with where it left her being able to see her husband over Christmas.

Her admission came after a fan replied to Kate’s co-host, Charlotte Hawkins’ post which said: “Just when we thought this year couldn’t get any worse…. #christmasiscancelled”.