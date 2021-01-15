We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has admitted she is struggling with the 'torture' of homeschooling her children while her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

With the third UK lockdown meaning schools have closed their doors to the majority of pupils, parents across the nation are having to help their children with homeschooling.

Good Morning Britain host Kate, who shares 14-year-old daughter Darcey and 11-year-old son Billy with her husband Derek, opened up on how she’s finding it tough in a discussion on the ITV chat show.

While Derek is still battling the aftermath of Covid-19 in hospital, Kate is taking on the homeschooling challenge alone.

“We have made it to Friday, a collective sigh of relief to anybody who is locked into the torture of home schooling,” she said to co-host Ben Shephard today.

“First time round, I was somewhat distracted at the time, and a lot of people felt quite nice, the sun was shining, we thought, ‘Great, time with the children, let’s see what those teachers are doing’.

“And very quickly realised how brilliant teachers are, and this time around it’s a real struggle isn’t it?”

Ben agreed, chipping in, “I think it’s really hard this time because of the weather particularly, and the kids want to just get back to school and be with their friends.”

“They want to see other kids don’t they, and it feels like here we go again,” Kate went on.

Kate and her children were able to visit Derek in hospital over the Christmas period but she admitted that it was hard for the children to see him in his current state.

Derek was admitted to hospital in March 2020 with coronavirus and is still dealing with the impact the disease has had on his body.

Video of the Week

“Of course it was very heightened with emotion because he’s very changed. So all the routines that we would normally do, it was one of those moments where it was so wonderful but then also it sort of amplified how sad everything was,” Kate told Ben after Christmas.

“Does that make sense? But it was still fantastic and I’m very grateful to have had that opportunity.”