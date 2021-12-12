We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway is set to be handed a gong in this year’s New Year’s Honours list for her services to broadcasting—including her BAFTA-winning documentary, Finding Derek.

The TV star’s family have endured a heartbreaking 18 months since her husband, Derek Draper, was hospitalised with covid-19 back in April 2019.

It’s a story that has touched the hearts of the nation, and even the royal family and now the Good Morning Britain star is set to be recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

According to The Sun, Kate, 54—who has been a regular on our telly screens for 32 years—is likely to receive an MBE or a CBE for her contribution to broadcasting.

A source told The Sun, “She’s spent over 30 years on the frontline of broadcasting and shown true dedication and survival in a tough industry.

“I’m sure she will feel truly humbled, thrilled and surprised to be chosen. This would be the ultimate accolade.”

Despite now being back in the family home, Derek remains in a “terrible state” after covid “devastated” his body. And Kate recently revealed she’d give “anything” to hear her husband sing again.

Derek is thought to be fighting one of the longest battles with covid-19 in the country, but it’s still an uphill battle.

Giving an update on her husband’s condition on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Kate—who shares two children Darcey, 15, and Billy, 12, with Derek—revealed, “From the top of his head to the tip of his toe. His digestive system, his liver, his kidneys, his heart, his nervous system. We’re pretty sure that the inflammation did pass through the brain.

“He still can’t communicate, he still has issues with mobility. Fundamentally, he’s in a terrible state. Look, he’s alive, Piers.”

Despite all of that, Kate has remained a beacon of joy and hope on Good Morning Britain alongside co-host and friend, Ben Shephard, and continues to remain hopeful for Derek’s recovery.

With Christmas on the horizon, Kate recently revealed she and her children have to adapt to a “new normal” with Derek.

Detailing their festive plans, she told Woman’s Own, “This year, we have got him home – and fingers crossed we can keep him home.

“Of course, he’s not going to be putting on his Santa costume, going out with [daughter] Darcey for a father-and-daughter Christmas shop or the same with [son] Billy.