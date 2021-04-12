We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has revealed the real reason husband Derek Draper has finally come home after spending 12 months in hospital fighting Coronavirus.

Kate Garraway experienced a weekend she has waited more than a year for when husband Derek Draper finally came home to stay after spending the past 12 months battling Coronavirus which left him with long-term health struggles.

And just weeks after Kate’s ITV documentary Finding Derek hinted that he could be kept in hospital until at least December this year, to fans surprise Kate revealed Derek had returned to their family home for around-the-clock care.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Kate explained the reason behind her husband Derek’s sudden leave from the hospital.

‘It was a medical reason for coming home, as well as obviously our desire and I’m sure his desire too, to try and encourage a more normal environment to stimulate his recovery, cognition, and consciousness better. It is a very unique situation so they’re trying to find unique solutions.”

The happy news comes after it was reported that Kate had taken on husband Dereks’ business amid financial struggles.

And Kate told viewers how she was feeling after spending her first full weekend at home with her beloved husband. She said she had been feeling “over the moon and overwhelmed in equal measure,” and added, “It is quite an overwhelming responsibility.”

Kate’s home has been adapted so that Derek could access the home via a ramp and their downstairs was converted into a bedroom and wet room.

Kate, who has daughter Darcey, 14, and son Billy, 11 with Derek gave a heartbreaking update on Derek’s condition a year after he was first admitted to hospital, in which she revealed he was suffering from long Covid and had lost eight stone in weight.

Video of the Week

The TV personality previously gave an update to say, “He’s sort of plateaued at this level and we’re hugely grateful for this level but we want to see if he can speak more and move more and see what we can draw out. It’s going to be very slow I’m afraid, and a bit of a wait and see.”

Meanwhile, Kate’s book The Power of Hope based on her heartbreaking journey is on sale on 29th April.