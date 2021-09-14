Kate Garraway to make big move to BBC after important announcement

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway is set to make the move over to the BBC to present an exciting new show following on from the extraordinary impact of her documentary, Finding Derek.

ITV daytime star Kate Garraway has been balancing her role on Good Morning Britain with looking after her two young children and supporting her husband Derek Draper throughout his health journey. Derek was first admitted to hospital in March 2020 after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and is still continuing to recover from the devastating toll the virus took on his body. He returned to the family home in April 2021, weeks after Kate’s powerful documentary Finding Derek aired.

ITV’s Finding Derek followed how his devastating battle with the virus has changed Kate and their children’s lives and has since won a National Television Award. Now Kate, who recently brought Holly Willoughby to tears on This Morning after speaking bravely about Derek, is set to make a major move to the BBC to present a brand new show.

Though Kate is best known for her work on ITV, according to the BBC, the GMB star will be presenting a new BBC Two show entitled, Doctor, Can You See Me Now?, alongside Dr Guddi Singh.

The show will consist of 6 one-hour long episodes and patients with a range of frequently-seen health issues such as heart disease, back pain and endometriosis, will be given a remarkable medical consultation on the programme.

It’s thought that the use of augmented reality expertise and medical imaging technology will help patients and viewers alike to better understand their medical conditions and the available treatments.

Kate has now shared her excitement at being involved in such a ground-breaking new show, declaring, “I am thrilled to be part of this fascinating new series that uses the most incredibly advanced technology to help us get a better understanding of how our bodies function when they require urgent medical attention.”

She continued, “I believe we have all become increasingly curious about our health and well-being since the start of the pandemic, including me personally.

“I’m looking forward to delving deeper into the fascinating, emotional and empowering journey of all our patients and for them to see what is going on inside their own bodies.”

Whilst Kate’s new co-presenter Dr Guddi Singh said, “We so often feel as though our doctors don’t get us, or that we only really understand a fraction of what we’re being told in the clinic. What if augmented reality helped bridge the gap? What if it allowed doctors and patients to connect and make more of their conversations in ways that simply weren’t possible before?

“At a time when health has never mattered more, I’m thrilled and privileged to be part of public service broadcasting that explores these questions with the British public.”

It’s not yet known when exactly Doctor, Can You See Me Now? will be airing on the BBC, but we can’t wait to see Kate Garraway take on this exciting role.