Kate Garraway made a cheeky remark about Prince Harry’s ‘crush’ at Kate and William’s wedding, it has been revealed.

The Good Morning Britain host, who is currently delighted to have her husband Derek Draper back home following his year-long hospital stay after contracting Covid, has been juggling work with updating fans on her husband’s recovery.

But while Kate, 53, who is mother to daughter Darcey, 15, and son Billy, 11, often reports on the royals through the ITV daytime show, she once called out a cheeky remark made by Prince Harry’s ‘crush’ at the royal wedding.

Having been a fan of Prince Harry’s for many years – Kate once joked about having a crush on him on the show in 2015 when she and co-host Susanna Reid were talking about the Duke of Sussex’s relationships – particularly his on-off girlfriend Chelsy Davy – before he met Meghan Markle. Kate suggested taking Harry for lunch with Susanna to “sort him out” as she joked about them being matchmakers. The discussion lead to Susanna claiming Harry preferred blondes, not brunettes, and added, ‘You may be in there!’

Kate later came round to the idea and quipped, “Don’t bother with you, I’m just going out for lunch with Prince Harry.”

But it was during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, that took place 10 years ago in 2011, that Kate picked up on a remark about Harry. She cited GMB correspondent Ross King’s quote about the Duke of Sussex in a tweet. It read, “‘@TheRossKing: Did Harry just say to William I fancy Pippa!’”

Kate branded the quote “cheeky!” but after the royal wedding, many speculated about a romance between Harry and Pippa, which later never materialized.

Kate recently hinted at being ‘Team Harry’ when she questioned Prince William’s remarks following the death of Prince Philip. In the touching tribute, William wrote, ‘Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.’ At the time Kate suggested that they “might be a bit of a dig… at his brother for seeming to have stepped back” during a debate on GMB.