Katie Price to make emotional return to Loose Women after two years

Katie Price is set to make an emotional return to Loose Women after a two year absence.

Katie was a full-time panellist on Loose Women for three years before calling it quits to film her reality show in early 2018.

Now the reality star is set to return to the ITV daytime show as a guest following her new documentary Harvey and Me, exploring son Harvey’s disabilities.

While Katie will only be appearing on the talk show as a special guest rather than a panellist on Friday, February 5, we’re sure it’s going to be a powerful segment.

The BBC One programme documented Katie’s search for a specialist residential college capable of coping with Harvey’s complex needs now that he has turned 18.

Their bravery for sharing Harvey’s severe health conditions has helped to uplight other parents with clinically vulnerable children.

Katie’s spokesperson revealed she will be discussing the support and outpour of love her and Harvey have received on Loose Women.

“It’s a much-anticipated return to the panel as a guest to talk about her BBC One documentary, Katie Price: Harvey and Me, and to let the Loose Women know what’s been going on in the world of Katie Price,” her rep told The Sun.

Katie made a quick return to Loose Women back in 2018 following a trip in South Africa where she was held at gunpoint, but we’re happy to see she’s back on the show to share a positively extraordinary part of her life that could help struggling families.

In Katie’s recent YouTube video she was filmed sitting in her wardrobe; looking at an old picture of her and the cast of Loose Women, reminiscing on the beautiful memories they created together.

She shared, “I miss the ladies and it would be my dream to go back on Loose Women.”

Loose Women has recently undergone a cast shake-up, with long-time panellists Andrea McLean and Saira Khan both quitting within weeks of one another. Andrea’s replacement Charlene White is doing a great job as head of the panel, receiving a great reaction from viewers.