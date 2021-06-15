We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katherine Ryan and partner Bobby Kootstra share adorable snaps and reveal the sweet name of their newborn son after the comedian gave birth to their first child together.

The comedian, who only revealed her pregnancy two weeks ago, has welcomed a baby boy named Frederick Ryan Kootstra with her childhood sweetheart on 13th June. The star, who hosts Your Face Or Mine with Jimmy Carr, is already a proud mum to Violet, 11, who she has from a previous relationship.

Bobby took to his social media to share a snap of him and Katherine leaving the hospital holding onto little Frederick. he captioned the adorable post, ‘Our son Frederick Ryan Kootstra, born June 13th. Mom has the reproductive organs of a finely tuned Sportscar, and in a flash raced this baby over the line just in time for kickoff #nedvsukr She’s a total hero. 3 hours start to finish #bestday.’

Bobby also shared a snap of Katherine laid on her side as she cradled Frederick as well as one of himself holding his newborn son.

And the last clip showed Frederick asleep on the hospital bed wrapped in a blanket, with a gift tag placed over him which read ‘It’s a boy.’

Katherine first announced the arrival of her son on her Instastory when she posed with her little one in her arms and joked, “I have a really good reason why yesterday’s podcast is late.”

She had previously sparked speculation that she was pregnant when eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be a pregnancy bump on ITV’s Game of Talents show.

And a second snap she shared showed Bobby holding him ahead of the Euros 2020 kick-off.

Fans have sent their messages of love, on reading, ‘The most beautiful boy I’ve ever seen. Congratulations,’ a second said, ‘I love this fam! Beautiful!’ and a third added, ‘he’s adorable’.

Katherine, who has been in a civil partnership with Bobby since 2019, previously discussed her childhood relationship, she said, “When we were young, I was deeply in love with him. We were prom king and queen.”

They had dated in Canada as teenagers and were reunited when Katherine returned to her hometown while filming an episode of the TV show Who Do You Think You Are?