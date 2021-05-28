We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katherine Ryan has announced she is pregnant with her second baby - believed to be the first with her husband Bobby Kootstra.

Katherine Ryan has revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband Bobby Kootstra.

The comedian, 37, made the announcement during a live show in which she showed off her baby bump during a live recording of her podcast Telling Everybody Everything in Kentish Town.

And since then, her husband Bobby has shared a snap of Katherine’s bump and captioned it, ‘Bringing New Life:) 💝’

Katherine, who is mum to daughter Violet, 11, had previously got fans wondering if she was pregnant after she appeared on Celebrity Juice last week, with what appeared to be a baby bump but failed to discuss the news.

One viewer tweeted, ‘Is Katherine Ryan pregnant or something soo confused #katherineryan #celebrityjuice #itv2′

She also looked like she was wearing a maternity dress on ITV show Game of Talents. To which fans commented, ‘Guessed it months ago, but kept doubting until tonight. Congrats’ another fan wrote, ‘Hi two questions did she win I missed the last part of the show? And my audio description for the Blind says you were wearing a maternity dress if this is not correct I will complain but if it’s true congratulations.’

But now the truth is out, as Katherine shared her secret with onlookers that she is due to give birth in the summer.

Although Katherine remained tight-lipped on the exact due date after she had been told to keep it a secret to stop people from prying too much.

The couple, rekindled their romance in 2018 after a chance encounter brought the childhood sweethearts back together and they tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Denmark in 2019.

The Your Face or Mine star has previously gushed about her husband on Instagram, uploading a snap of them together which she captioned ‘My..’ followed with a series of emojis including a red heart, lips, muscle, and crown.

Video of the Week

Fans have congratulated the happy couple on their exciting news. One wrote, ‘I’m already star struck 🤩🤩🤩🤩 what amazing news! Congratulations to you all @kathbum and violet!’

Another put, ‘Omg yes!!!! So happy for you both 😍😍😍😍😍😍 this brings me so much joy as I know it’s been a hard journey xxxx’

And a third added, ‘Knew it!!!!! So happy for you,’