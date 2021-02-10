We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price shared her son Harvey's adorable letter to the NHS staff after receiving his Covid-19 vaccine.

The post showed Harvey’s handwritten thank you note to NHS staff after he received his Covid-19 vaccine.

Harvey suffers from multiple disabilities which include autism and is considered clinically vulnerable so was at the top of the vaccine priority list.

He was hospitalised for a few days after he had his vaccine due to his high-risk health complications despite having a negative Covid-19 test result.

Now he’s back home, he wanted to show his gratitude to the doctors and nurses who helped him during his vaccine process and brief hospital stay.

The note read, ‘Dear NHS doctor and nurses. I am writing to say well done for looking after Harvey and everybody and doing a good job with my injection on Friday.’

‘You are all proud of me. You work hard every day. We all need a holiday, I will send you more pictures to keep you happy and safe. Thank you and well done. Love from Harvey.’

Proud mum Katie captioned the cute snap saying, ‘I can’t resist showing you this what @officialmrharveyprice has written today with no help, It amazes me every day what must go through Harvey’s mind ❤️.’

Harvey’s younger brother Junior Andre joined the comments saying, ‘I love him too much ♥️’

The adorable messages followed a conversation Katie and Harvey had in an Instagram video, where she updated fans on Harvey’s progress since having the vaccine.

Video of the Week

“You had an X-ray, bloods, ECG. Everything was fine, they just said it was a reaction from the Covid vaccine, but today he’s absolutely on form,” she said.

Instagram commenters were left in awe of Harvey’s adorable gesture, as one penned, ‘His writing is so ordered and neat! What beautiful sentiment too.’

Another praised Katie on her amazing parenting adding, ‘You have brought up an amazing kind-hearted beautiful son 💞.’