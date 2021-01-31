Kelly Rowland gives birth and reveals cute baby name

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kelly Rowland has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Tim Weatherspoon.

The former Destiny’s Child star confirmed the exciting news that she had given birth on Instagram, after announcing she was pregnant with her second child last year.

In the adorable photo, the singer’s 6-year-old son is seen looking down at his new baby brother and the caption reads, ‘On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful❤️❤️❤️❤️,’

Friends of the star have been quick to congratulate Kelly and send her love in the comment section, in light of the happy announcement.

‘Congratulations ❤️🙏🏽😍’, wrote model Winnie Harlow.

Music publicist Yvette Noel-Schure said, ‘Prince Noah!! Welcome, you beloved boy. Cannot wait to meet you. Congrats to Kelly, Tim and the best big brother in the world, Titan!!!’.

Tess Holliday said, ‘Congrats mama!!!!!🎉🎉🎉’.

Kelly Rowland revealed she was pregnant with Noah Jon in October 2020, as she appeared on the cover of Women’s Health.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, “Let’s see what happens.'” She said, explaining that it was a surprise to find out she was pregnant so quickly but was overjoyed at the idea of a new arrival.

“But you still want to remind people that life is important … And being able to have a child … I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

On the announcement, she said, “I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed.…They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!’ and I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.’”

She joked to People magazine, “Me and my husband were in the middle of COVID just like everybody else … and there’s not much to do in the house,”

“We were like, ‘We’ll just try for a baby, we’ll see what happens because we don’t know how long this is gonna last,'” She said, “Literally, by the grace of God, God blessed us with a new life. We’re just really excited.”

Congrats Kelly!