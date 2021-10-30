We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she and her daughter True, three, have tested positive for covid-19.





Khloe Kardashian is now in isolation with her daughter, with this being the second time that the reality TV star has contracted the virus.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Khloe – who has been vaccinated – wrote: “Hi guys I wanted to let you know, I tested positive for Covid.

“I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok.

“We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines,” she added: “Be safe everyone.”

Khloe first contracted the virus in March 2020 and was forced to isolate away from her daughter, later revealing how difficult she found it to be away from her child, whom she shares with on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I just was quarantined in my room for like 16 days. We had to wait until I had negative test results for me to leave, and that was the hardest part,” she recalled during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last October.

“I mean, I don’t care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn’t be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing.

“I remember I just wore a mask, I remember I wore gloves, just because of speculation all about COVID, but nobody really knew, and we were all like, ‘There’s no way I could have COVID,'” she added.

Khloe Kardashian suffered from symptoms including headaches, hot and cold flashes and even hair loss, telling fans during a Twitter Space chat last month: “My hair really fell out with Covid, so after, it was really a struggle for a minute.”

One common symptom she didn’t experience though was a loss of smell and taste, adding: “I had everything else — like anything else you can imagine.”