Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly getting a divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to be getting a divorce after six years of marriage.

The iconic reality star and the rapper tied the knot back in 2014 and have since welcomed four children – North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and one-year-old Psalm.

Now Page Six has reported that the globally famous couple are divorcing “imminently” and that 40-year-old Kim has has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser to begin “settlement talks”.

It’s also believed the the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars didn’t spend Christmas as a couple, with Kim staying in LA for the festive period, with Kanye heading to Wyoming.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” a source revealed.

It’s speculated that Kim and Kanye have spent the majority of their lives apart over in recent months working on their own careers separately.

“Kim is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn’t micromanage it or worry about it too much. She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is,” E! News reported.

Despite the claims, there has been no official confirmation about the break down of the marriage from either Kim or Kanye and it’s unlikely we’ll get to see it played out on TV if the pair end up splitting for good.

It was confirmed last year that the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air in 2021 after 13 years of filming the world’s most well-known family’s life.

‘I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.

‘This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,’ Kim penned on social media when the shock announcement was made.