Kimberley Walsh introduces third child the world a month after secret birth

Kimberly Walsh has announced the birth of her and husband Justin Scott's third child.

The Girls Aloud star gave birth to her son Nate Jackson Scott on May 28, 10 days earlier than expected due to doctors discovering antibodies in her blood.

Confirming the sweet news on Instagram, Kimberly penned, ‘Our baby boy is here and we are all totally besotted with this little guy and enjoying our little baby bubble💫

Our crew is complete💙💙💙.’

Kimberly, who revealed she was pregnant with her third child in December last year, opened up about her and Justin’s unique baby name choice.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said, “I’ve always liked the name. There was a Nate in Boyz II Men and I’ve known a few people in the industry with the name and it’s quite American-sounding, and so is Cole, so I felt like they went well together.”

The mum-of-three, who shares Bobby, six, and Cole, four, with Justin, added, “I’ve also watched a few American series recently with characters called Nate, like How To Get Away With Murder, and the name felt right when I heard it.”

Kimberley also revealed that she and Justin agreed not to name their little tot until they returned home, but explained that their other sons “were adamant it was his name”.

In May, Kimberley had blood tests done, and physicians discovered she had antibodies, the sort that could have put her unborn baby at risk of anaemia.

Doctors recommended inducing an early labour, ten days before Kimberly’s calculated due date, since the baby might have needed a blood transfusion.

Despite her fears, Kimberley described Nate’s birth as “the perfect labour” and “an amazing experience”.

Kimberley said on James Martin’s Saturday Morning in May that this will be her last child, admitting, “Three is the magic number.”