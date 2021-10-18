We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kourtney Kardashian has confirmed she’s engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker following a romantic beachside proposal.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star confirmed the happy news by showing off her huge sparkling engagement ring to fans on Instagram after less than a year of dating as the couple only went Instagram official back in February this year.

Travis’ daughter Alabama, 15, was the first to share a snap of the diamond ring, she uploaded a snap of Kourtney and Travis sat at a dinner table, which appears to be set out to celebrate their engagement, and captioned it, ‘So happy for you guys, love you both’.

The musician also has a son called Landon, 18, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The couple was married from 2004 to 2008.

The snap shows Kourtney with her hands up to her face as Travis whispers in his fiance’s ear.

And Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian couldn’t wait to post an adorable video clip of the lovebirds kissing on Twitter, zooming in for a real close-up of the sparkling ring, as she gives them both a sweet name ‘Kravis’ – a hybrid of Kourtney and Travis.

Meanwhile, Kourtney later shared a snap from the moment he proposed to her as they were surrounded by red roses laid out on the beachfront at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel Montecito, California in a heart shape with candles surrounding the outside.

She simply captioned it, ‘F orever @travisbarker.’

Kourtney, 42, who is mum to son Mason, 11, and daughter Penelope, nine, and son Reign, six, who she has with ex Scott Disick, has come under fire in recent years for her child-free holiday snap poses and for her daughter Penelope wearing lipstick.

A source told E! that Kourtney, who was wearing a black dress was ‘smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised,’ after he got down on one knee.

When the couple gets round to tying the knot, it will be the third time lucky for Travis whose previous wives include Melissa Kennedy whom he married in 2001 and split in 2002.

Whilst Kourtney will make her bride debut.

The ring appears to be 10 carats and was an oval-shaped stone set on a simple diamond band.

They were joined by family and friends to celebrate their happy news.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, and Tristan Thompson were there for the proposal and engagement party as well as Barker’s kids: Landon, 18, Alabama, 15, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Kim and her sisters have previously enjoyed dinners together with their other halves.

The insider added, “Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there. Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel.”

Kourtney and Travis have been friends for years but romance rumours started swirling back in 2019 the pair are spotted having dinner with their kids in Malibu. The rumours were played down at the time with Travis telling People, “Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it… I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends.”

But in January this year, eagle-eyed fans notice Kourtney bought Travis’s daughter Alabama a Prada bag for Christmas – the same bag she also bought sister Khloe.

And their Instagram followers notice they’re posting pictures from the same location: Kris Jenner’s incredible Palm Springs home. Confirming the news, a source told People, “They’re in Palm Springs together. They’ve been dating for about a month or two. They’ve been friends for a long time but it’s turned romantic. Travis has liked her for a while.”

Having finally gone Instagram official on 17th February this year, Kourtney posts the sweetest picture of her hand in Travis’s and although she keeps it simple.

Close family friend Khadijah Haqq McCray confirms the news by writing, ‘When friends become lovers ❤️’ in the comments.