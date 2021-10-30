We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order for Broadway star and Glee actress Kristin Chenoweth, who announced her engagement to musician Josh Bryant on Friday.





Kristin Chenoweth – who is best known for her starring role on Broadway in Wicked – said ‘yes’ after being presented with a three-stone Halo ring.

Confirming the news to Vogue magazine, the Pushing Up Daisy star said: “I’ve been the runaway bride. Now that I’ve found him, I won’t let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar.”

Josh added: “My best friend and soulmate said ‘YES’ to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her!”

Kristin also shared her engagement news on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the happy couple in which she showed off her diamond sparkler: “Guess you’re stuck with me now, @joshbguitar. I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!!”

The couple’s famous friends and fans rushed to congratulate them, with many expressing their happiness over the joyous news.

Josh popped the question on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room in New York City on Wednesday night after the couple spent the day enjoying the sights of the city.

The couple first met at Kristin’s niece’s wedding in 2016 when Josh was playing in a band called Backroad Anthem. One year later they bumped into each other again, this time at Kirstin’s nephew’s wedding where Josh was playing in the same band.

“We were both dating somebody else [at the time],” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2020. “And my nephew got married a year later and he was playing again and so we re-met.”

They started dating in 2018 and made their red carpet debut as a couple a year later at PaleyLive LA’s Evening With Kristin Chenoweth event in Beverly Hills, California.

This will mark Kristin’s first marriage following a failed engagement to fellow Broadway performer Marc Kudisch, whom she dated from 1998 to 2001.