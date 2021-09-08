We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kylie Jenner has confirmed she's expecting her and Travis Scott's second baby as she documents her pregnancy journey in moving video montage.

Kylie Jenner has confirmed she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s second baby.

Speculation that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star might be pregnant again started swirling a few weeks ago and now Kylie has confirmed the news to her fans on Instagram.

It comes after Kylie’s parenting skills were praised after a video of her daughter Stormi Webster, now aged three, went viral.

And now Kylie has uploaded the sweetest family footage of her second pregnancy journey, from the pregnancy test and baby scan to daughter Stormi handing grandmother Kris Jenner an envelope containing the scan pictures. To which she declares, “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

Kylie simply captioned the clip with a white heart and pregnant woman emoji whilst tagging Travis. ‘🤍🤰🏻 @travisscott’ indicating the baby is their second child together.

The moving montage shows the mum-to-be holding a pregnancy test and telling daughter Stormi Webster, “Are you ready to go to mommy’s doctor?”

Another scene shows Stormi breaking the news to Kris Jenner with sonogram photos, who asks, “Are you pregnant?!”

“Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby!” Kris tells her granddaughter. “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

The couple, who were first spotted at Coachella together back in 2017, went on to welcome their first child together just a year later, a daughter called Stormi Webster.

The pair briefly split in September 2019 but were spotted quarantining together during the Coronavirus pandemic for the sake of their daughter and after weeks of speculation, they’re going to be parents again.

Reacting to the news that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott’s second baby, her famous sisters are delighted.

Kendall Jenner shared, ‘I can’t handle it 😫🥰❤️’ while Kim Kardashian added, ‘Crying!!!! ❤️❤️❤️’ .

Sister Kourtney shared, ‘Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister’ and her other sister Khloe simply wrote, ‘Awwwwww’

Whilst an emotional mum Kris Jenner added, ‘Crying all over again 😍😍❤️❤️😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏 what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!! 🙏🙏🙏

And fans have flooded her social media with their warmest wishes.

One fan wrote, ‘The rumors are true omgggggggggg’ and another put, ‘So so happy for you!!!🤍’

And nothing will be low-key if Kylie’s history is anything to go by – she came under fire from fans for throwing Stormi a lavish birthday party as he daughter turned one in 2019 and since then she’s lived a super-glam lifestyle – from wearing designer clothes to riding in a Louis Vuitton electric toy car.

No doubt when baby number two arrives she will have herself a playmate and Kylie is expected to keep sharing clips from family home videos like she did when she made a compilation for Stormi, which you can watch below…

Meanwhile, an insider shared that Kylie and Travis have got their relationship back on track. “Kylie and Travis are very happy and acting like a couple again. They hold hands and are affectionate. They aren’t shy about showing their love for another. They support each other and are a constant in each other’s lives.”

“They picked up right where they left off,” the insider continued. “Neither of them has been interested in anyone else over the last year and really love being a family unit together.”