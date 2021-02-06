EastEnders star Lacey Turner welcomes second child with husband Matt Kay

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eastenders star Lacey Turner has welcomed her second child with husband Matt Kay.

The actress, who plays Stacey Slater in the series, revealed that she was expecting her second ‘miracle’ baby in September last year, before opening up about the two heartbreaking miscarriages she had previously.

The happy couple confirmed that they are celebrating the arrival of their baby to OK! magazine on February 5.

They haven’t confirmed their son’s name yet, but they did reveal that the baby was born on February 3 and weighs in at 6lbs.

Lacey said in a statement, “Matt and I are so completely besotted with our early surprise and Dusty [their daughter] is so in love. How lucky we all are!”

We haven’t seen the amazing news hit social media yet, but proud mum Lacey has shared photos of the couple’s life together with their daughter, Dusty, previously. So maybe we’ll get a glimpse at the newborn in the next couple of days!

Lacey has previously spoken publicly about suffering two miscarriages before giving birth to Dusty, who is now 18-months old. She said the miscarriages impacted how the couple approached having their second child, telling OK! magazine back in September last year, “After last time, we learned the best way was to have the attitude of ‘if it happens it happens’ – and then it did!”

“It was a lovely surprise. It took so long with Dusty, but now they’re coming along like buses! After the heartbreak we went through, it’s a miracle to fall pregnant so quickly.”

Matt said, “We didn’t know if it was going to take years again so it was an amazing surprise.”

On her miscarriages, Lacey also said, “I didn’t know how long it would take and you worry you may suffer more heartache, but, thankfully, everything’s been fine.

“I don’t think pregnancy will ever be an exciting experience for me as I always have that worry in the back of my mind, but the further along I go in the pregnancy, the less I worry. Matt’s more positive than me.”

Congrats to Lacey Turner and Matt on their second child!