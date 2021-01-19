We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Presenter Laura Whitmore married comedian Iain Stirling last year and they have now shared a second beautiful wedding photo.

Rumours circulated in 2020 that Laura and Iain, who have been together since 2017, had got engaged. However, though Laura was pictured wearing a stunning yellow diamond ring at several points, the couple remained quiet on the subject.

It was only this month that Laura posted a previously unseen photo, confirming the exciting news that they are married.

Now the Love Island presenter has taken to Instagram to share another adorable snap of their wedding day. The cute picture was posted to celebrate their dog Mick’s sixth birthday.

In it, Mick is walking down the stairs at their wedding venue, with Laura and Iain on either side, looking adoringly at him.

Laura’s caption read: ‘Happy 6th Birthday, Mick! There with me every step of the way.’

When did Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling get married?

Though some reports have suggested that the couple married secretly in Ireland in November 2020, this has not yet been officially confirmed. This latest wedding photo is only the second that has been shared by Laura.

In her previous post, Laura shared a heartfelt snap of her and Iain at their venue. Both the bride and groom looked utterly stunning in their smart suits. In the caption, Laura explained exactly why they chose to keep their engagement and subsequent wedding so private.

‘A year ago Iain asked me to marry him and we had the most magical, perfect ceremony,’ she wrote.

Video of the Week

‘We loved having it to ourselves. We had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got. We have never spoken publicly about our engagement or wedding. Back at the time we never felt the need to say anything as it’s all such a personal experience. We also were too busy enjoying it!’

Prior to this emotional post, Laura had also revealed the exciting news that she and Iain are expecting their first child together, due in early 2021.

Congratulations to the happy couple!