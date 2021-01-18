Lauren Goodger is expecting her first child with boyfriend Charles Drury

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lauren Goodger has announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Charles Drury after a whirlwind five month romance.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star confirmed that she is three months pregnant and is set to welcome her first baby in July of this year.

Lauren, 33, whose relationship with 23-year-old boyfriend Charles began in October, admitted that neither of them could quite believe it when the pregnancy test was positive.

Writing in her column for New magazine this week, the reality star who was engaged to childhood sweetheart Mark Wright in the early days of TOWIE, recalled, “I was in bed not well with a cold and I was meant to come on that day and I’m always quite regular.

“We went and bought a test from a bargain shop and I did it – I couldn’t believe it! I rang him and he was like: “You’re lying, you’re joking.

“He didn’t believe the test! I did a digital one as well and he walked around with it in his bag for about three days.”

Back in 2017, Lauren opened up about suffering a devastating miscarriage that she suffered in 2013 when she was with her boyfriend at time, Jake McLean.

Jake and Lauren dated on and off from 2012 to 2016, after her and Mark’s 11 year relationship came to an end around 2011.

Lauren revealed that she endured the pregnancy loss when she was competing in ITV’s Dancing On Ice, telling Channel 5’s In Therapy, “I was on a TV show that was quite intense.

“I had to try and perform when I was quite far gone. It didn’t last.

“I’m the type of person who, when something happens, I move on. That’s how I am. It’s not something I addressed,” she recalled, admitting she never fully grieved the loss.