Lauren Goodger welcomes a baby girl with partner Charles Drury

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, OK! has exclusively revealed.

A spokesperson for the family told the magazine, “Mother and baby are doing really well. Lauren and her partner Charlie are really looking forward to spending some quality time with their new arrival.”

The family’s new bundle of joy is Lauren’s first child with her partner Charles Drury.

The new parents are yet to share any photos of their baby girl on social media, but we’re sure Lauren will be adding some adorable snaps soon.

Lauren revealed to her fans back in January 2021 that she and Charles were expecting their first child.

She claimed that when she first told him, he didn’t believe she really was pregnant until she did another pregnancy test, which came back positive.

The former reality star had said previously that she intended to have a completely natural home delivery.

“I think being at home I haven’t got to pack a bag and haven’t got to drive anywhere and I’m much better being at home and without people around me.” she said.

Despite the fact this is Lauren’s first pregnancy, she added, “Birth is so about the mind and connecting to the body.”

“I’m low risk, I haven’t got high blood pressure and the baby is perfect and a good size. She’s strong and in a good position.”

Lauren and boyfriend Charlie made their relationship official in November, and the two have been inseparable since. Speaking out about her newfound love she said, “We’re settled at home and we’re having a baby –it’s gone 100 miles an hour! We’re a family now.”

And it doesn’t seem she’s ready to slow things down anytime soon as she told New magazine, “I also want a little boy now.